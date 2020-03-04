Share:

Fatima Fertilizer partners with Multan Sultans

LAHORE - Fatima Fertilizer has signed a partnership agreement with Multan Sultans to officially support them during the much-anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020, which commenced with all its glam and fervour on February 20, 2020. The agreement was signed between the owner of Multan Sultans team, Ali Tareen and Director Marketing and Sales at Fatima Group, Khurram Javed Maqbool during a special ceremony held at a hotel. Fatima Fertilizer Limited (FFL), the leading fertilizer brand in Pakistan, has continuously played a major role in the promotion of traditional and popular sports in Pakistan at the national and international fronts over the years. The collaboration with Multan Sultans is yet another evidence of FFL’s undeterred resolve to go beyond any intersectional boundaries for the elevation of cricket in the country.

Changan-Master Motors, Bank Alfalah join hands

KARACHI- Changan-Master Motors announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bank Alfalah Pakistan in a recent ceremony. The memorandum marks the start of a partnership to jointly promote Changan-Master vehicles in Pakistan.

Changan Automobile is a Chinese state-owned enterprise and it is and has been the number one Chinese Automotive brand, consecutively for the last 10 years with annual sales of above 3 million units. Changan Motors proudly announces the features of the agreement, which will help consumers and businessmen with fast processing time, a minimum security deposit on all Master Motor products, flexible tenure from 1 to 7 years, no requirement for full upfront and registration charges, and no rentals before the delivery of the vehicle.

Punjab University achieves another milestone

LAHORE - Punjab University has achieved another milestone by improving its subject-wise ranking recently released by QS World University Ranking, one of the most prestigious institutions to rank universities across the globe.

According to the new ranking, PU has retained its position in Agriculture and Forestry subjects and remained among 251 to 300 top universities while significantly improved its position in the subjects of Physics and Astronomy and has been ranked among top 451-500 universities of the world. In 2019, PU was ranked among top 501 to 550 universities of the world in Physics and Astronomy. Moreover, Punjab University has been ranked for the first time in two subjects i.e. business & management studies and Biological Sciences and PU had got position among top 451-500 and 501-550 universities respectively. PU also retained its position in chemistry and remained among top 501-550 universities.