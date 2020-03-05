Share:

LAHORE - The Information and Culture Department and Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide timely financial assistance to deserving artists in the province under the Artist Support Fund. Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jehangir Anwer and PSPA Chief Executive Officer Shehansha Faisal Aziz singed the document at a ceremony held at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday. Under the MoU, the PSPA would ensure transparent and timely disbursement of amount eight crore of Artist Support Fund among deserving artists in the province through use of latest technology. Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jehangir Anwer said that with the help of PSPA ‘swift and safe’ means would be used to transfer financial assistance to deserving artists. He mentioned that on the direction of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar’s concrete steps were being taken to promote culture and ensure welfare of artists throughout the province. He added that the Punjab government encouraged artists for their role in promotion of culture in the province. Those among present were Additional Secretary Culture Saman Rai, Deputy Secretary Anjum Naveed, Section Officer Culture Shakeeb Sarwar, PSPA General Manager Muhammad Asim, Senior Network Administrator Najamul Bakht and officers concerned.