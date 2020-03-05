Share:

GILGIT - As many as nine medical specialist doctors of District

Head Quarter Hospital Chillas resigned from their services to protest against the

provincial government’s policy while local residents came out on street to retaliate against doctors’ attitude. Addressing a press conference here in Gilgit on

Wednesday, Dr Nawaz said that provincial government did not implement the

policy regarding facilities of doctors working in backward areas of the region.

He said that provincial government has failed to provide to facilitate doctors.

Dr Syes Mustafa said that Chief Minister GB and his cabinet members call for

meeting regarding the issues of doctors, but we have refused to meet him.