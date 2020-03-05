Share:

The Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved establishment of five economic zones in Punjab province. Out of these five proposed special economic zones, four zones have been assigned to Punjab Industrial Estates Development & Management Company (PIEDMC).

The PIEDMC has already completed construction of three economic zones while the land has been acquired for fourth zone and all preparations have already been completed to construct fourth economic zone in Bahawalpur.

The chairman Punjab Industrial Estates Development & Management Company (PIEDMC) Syed Nabeel Hashmi has applauded the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that it is a right decision in the right direction and this decision would facilitate the local and foreign investors to import their machinery in all these economic zones without taxes and duties and tax holiday for ten years.

The chairman PIEDMC also endorsed the prime minister that with establishment of these economic zones will not only provide facilities and incentives to the business community but usher a new era of development in province of Punjab and decision is also in line to fulfill vision of PM to provide and create jobs to 20 million people.

The Chairman PIEDMC also appreciated the support of the Provincial Minister of Industries Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal for his support and guidance towards the industrialization in Punjab province.

The Chairman of PIEDMC said that these economic zones will be developed on pattern of Sundar Industrial Estate in Lahore, where all infrastructure including electricity, roads, sewerage and other developmental facilities have been provided, keeping in view the international construction standards. On completion of these four economic zones more than 200,000 jobless people will be employed directly and about one million would be benefited indirectly, he added.