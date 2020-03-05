Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza has said that every possible step is being taken to cope with the Coronavirus.

Chairing a meeting of emergency core group in Islamabad today, he said the federal and provincial governments and other institutions are fully ready to meet the challenge and protect the people from this virus.

The Special Assistant said screening is being ensured at the airports and the ground routes.

He said seven hundred and sixty thousand passengers have so far been screened. He said separate rooms are being allocated in the hospitals.

Zafar Mirza said only five Coronavirus cases have so far been reported in the country.