ISLAMABAD - World Health Organisation’s Country Representative to Pakistan Dr Palitha
Gunarathna Mahipala yesterday presented credentials to Foreign Minister
Shah Mehmood Qureshi.
During the meeting, he
briefed the Foreign Minister on WHO’s key programmes and projects in
Pakistan.
The WHO has now intensified cooperation in
dealing with threats like
the outbreak of Coronavirus.
Qureshi felicitated Dr
Palitha on his appointment as WHO’s Country
Representative to Pakistan.
He also appreciated
the WHO’s consistent
support for improving
the healthcare system in
Pakistan.