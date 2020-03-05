Share:

ISLAMABAD - World Health Organisation’s Country Representative to Pakistan Dr Palitha

Gunarathna Mahipala yesterday presented credentials to Foreign Minister

Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

During the meeting, he

briefed the Foreign Minister on WHO’s key programmes and projects in

Pakistan.

The WHO has now intensified cooperation in

dealing with threats like

the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Qureshi felicitated Dr

Palitha on his appointment as WHO’s Country

Representative to Pakistan.

He also appreciated

the WHO’s consistent

support for improving

the healthcare system in

Pakistan.