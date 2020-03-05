Share:

KHANEWAL-District police have busted an inter-district criminal gang involved in looting goods on national highways. Police have seized looted goods worth Rs10.63 million from the accused.

This was stated in a press release issued by the DPO office, according to which District Police Officer Mohammad Ali Waseem took strict notice of road dacoity held near Khalilabad Flyover Khanewal.

He obtained full information about FIR number 67/2020 which was registered under section 395. DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem provided the necessary guidelines to the investigating team of CIA police. In light of the special instructions of DPO Mohammad Ali Waseem, the team arrested the suspects of robbery on the highway after a hard work of day and night. Police has arrested gang leader Muhammad Sajjad s/o Nazir Ahmad R/o Multan, two gangsters Muhammad Riaz s/o Akbar Ali R/o Arifwala and Ansar Abbas S/o Sardar Muhammad Gill R/o Ghreeb Pura Pindi Bhattian, while search for rest of the members of gang continued, he added.

The DPO said that from gang members, police have recovered looted 82 bags of cloths, 107 cartons of hair colours, 19 cartons of plastic reel, 6 drums of chemical, used tyres and a troller used in this robbery. Police have also recovered three 30-bore pistols from this criminal gang. Syed Shabbir Afzal the looted person paid tribute to the DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem and his team on arrest of the accused and the recovery of booty from the culprits. He also presented bouquets to DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem.