Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfikar Bukhari on Thursday said that the statements being associated with him in the media with regards to repatriation of Pakistani students in China were false.

SAPM Bukhari said that the coronavirus situation was changing rapidly and things were coming under control as time has gone by.

Bukhari further stated that the virus has spread like wildfire but there is no need to be alarmed as the mortality rate remains minimal and most patients have walked free after treatment and 14-day isolation.

Earlier in the day, a second coronavirus patient surfaced in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, 95,000 people have so far been diagnosed with the dangerous virus while 53,000 have been treated and declared fit to walk free.

Deaths caused by the virus have surged to 3286 across the globe while 80 countries have reported positive cases.

Deaths and contraction of the virus have been on the decline in China. 11 people have thus fire succumbed to the coronavirus in America while 130 are still under observation.

87 people have been diagnosed with the virus in the United Kingdom.