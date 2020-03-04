Share:

Rawalpindi-Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) police Rawalpindi Region, during a special drive against anti-social elements, have arrested some 125 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during February. Of 125 criminals, there were proclaimed offenders netted by PHP. The drive was launched jointly by SSP PHP Region Sajid Kiani and DSP Sardar Babar Mumtaz on direction of AIG PHP Capt (Retd) Zafar Iqbal, informed a spokesman. He said that the department launched crackdown against criminals under the supervision of SSP PHP Sajid Kiani and rounded up 125 criminals.

including POs from different parts of region. Weapons and drugs were also seized from their possession, he added.

He said the patrolling police were not only helping road users but also striving hard to control crime and criminal activities. He informed that the patrolling police have registered 125 cases including 64 on traffic rules violations and 33 on charges of using non-standard CNG cylinders in public transport vehicles. Similarly, a total of 13 cases were filed against those found involved in violating red signals on roads, he said.

He said PHP have also recovered stolen wood and fine of Rs4,800 was imposed by the forest officer. PHP officers also reunited two missing kids with their families.

“PHP have provided help to 438 road users. 15,000 plants are planted in the beat areas of patrolling posts in the regard of “Clean and Green Pakistan campaign,” he said.