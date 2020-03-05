Share:

SLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday maintained its stay orders against auctioning the house of former finance minister Ishaq Dar. A division bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsan Akhtar Kayani and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz heard the petition of Ishaq Dar’s wife (Tabassum Dar) against the auction of her house.

The bench also directed to submit record of the case from the Accountability Court in this matter and deferred the hearing till March 18.

The court earlier had suspended the accountability court’s November 7, 2019 verdict and restrained the auction of the house till the decision of petition.