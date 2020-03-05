Share:

LAHORE - India has summoned the Iranian ambassador to New Delhi to protest a tweet by Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in condemnation of the recent wave of deadly violence against Muslims in India. According to Indian media reports, Iranian ambassador to New Delhi Ali Chegini was summoned Wednesday after FM Zarif denounced “the wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims” and called for dialogue as the best solution to the problem plaguing the South Asian country. In his tweet, Zarif urged “Indian authorities to ensure the well-being of all Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail,” adding that the “path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law.