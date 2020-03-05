Share:

KARACHI - Naseem Akhtar, President of the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI), paying tribute to former IG Sindh and current IG National Highway, Motorway Police Dr. Kaleem Imam for providing a favorable business environment. He said that his attitude and cooperation with the business community was exemplary. NKATI President in a meeting with the outgoing IG Sindh while discussing on law & order the situation in peace and appreciated their efforts and the performance of the whole team. He also expressed hope that the new IG Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Maher, especially in Karachi which is the economic hub will of country, will take effective steps to ensure the establishment of law and order on a regular basis in the city of Karachi.