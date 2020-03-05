Share:

KARACHI - International Performing Arts Festival 2020, scheduled to be organized by the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA), from March 05 to 22, would appear as an excellent blend of theatre, dance and music, featuring a diverse mix of Pakistani and international performers,in the port city.

The International Performing Art’s Festival is Napa’s largest event and the only one of its kind in Pakistan which has been regularly organized by NAPA since last six year.

The 18-day international event will feature over 18 performances by groups from Pakistan as well as representing Sri Lanka, Italy, Taiwan and Germany.

The audiences will be enjoy a diverse series of Pakistani plays in Urdu, Sindhi and English languages, besides styles and genres, from the classic to the experimental music.

Some of the plays that will be showcased include Beechj Bahar ki Raat ka Sapna, Touch (by a Srilankan Group), Dhaka Se Karachi, Moomal Rano (Sindhi), Pyar ki Baatain, Comedy of Errors (Italy), Dear Children,Sincerely: Rememberance Day (Srilankan Group), Solo Date (Taiwan’s Group), and Partition Stories (German group) to be staged during the event of performing arts.

The Festival is part of Napa’s mission to nurture a society that respects and supports artistic expression and serve as a catalyst for creative expression in the performing arts.

Prominent artists Kaif Ghaznavi, a German Director Corrine Jabar, Director from Taiwan, Pao-Chang Tsai and others were also present on the occasion.

The festival will be followed by Act One University Theatre Festival will be organized from March 24 to 29, at the NAPA, to be participated by the artists from Sindh Institute of Music and Performing Arts.