International seminar on “Global Strategic Threat & Response” held under the auspices of Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS) concluded at Islamabad. Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs was the chief guest of the closing session. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was also present at the occasion.

In the first session of the day, Air Vice Marshal Faaiz Amir (Retd) talked about The Role of Aerospace Power in South Asia, while Lieutenant General Aamir Riaz (Retd), former President National Defence University gave a comprehensive presentation on Hybrid Warfare. Jorge Sebastiao, Chief Technology Officer Huawei Middle East & European Union, covered various aspects of Cyber Warfare. In the second session of the day, Lieutenant General Nasser Khan Janjua (Retd), former National Security Advisor talked about Force Posturing for the Future, while General Philippe Steininger (Retd), Military Adviser to the President of CNES (French space agency) spoke on the topic of Force Posturing for Industrially Independent and Dependent Countries. Air Commodore Simon Edwards, Assistant Chief of Staff Capability Delivery, Royal Air Force encompassed the various aspects of Next Generation Training, whereas, Air Marshal Javaid Ahmed (Retd), VC Air University highlighted the Role of PAF in Sustaining Deterrence.

Fifteen renowned scholars including nine international experts from diverse backgrounds delivered lectures on different topics such as emerging new world order, regional security, technology development, air power, hybrid warfare and cyber warfare etc in the two day seminar. The main objective of the seminar was to create a comprehensive global forum seeking experts’ inputs and providing perspectives on changing balance of power, emerging technologies, aerospace employment and new modes of warfare.

President Arif Alvi addresses 'Global Strategic threat and Response' event on first day of two-day seminar

Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS) arranged a seminar on “Global Strategic Threat & Response” at Islamabad. Dr Arif Alvi, President of Pakistan was the chief guest in the inaugural session of the seminar۔ Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was also present at the occasion.

Addressing the seminar, the President said that Pakistan understood the value of peace and it had been continuously talking of peace which was in sharp contrast to the belligerent designs of India. He further said that history was witness to the fact that wars were used as tools for exploitation and loot of the regions and resources. Referring to the perilous situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the ongoing pogrom against Muslims in India, he observed that the western interests were swaying the global bodies in which morality and justice often found no place.

Earlier, Air Chief Marshal Kaleem Saadat (Retd), President CASS highlighted the aim and importance of this seminar in his welcome address. During the first session of the day, Mr. Cameron Munter, former Ambassador of USA to Pakistan spoke on Emerging New World Order, while Mr Inam-ul-Haq, Former Foreign Minister of Pakistan talked about Regional Security Dynamics. Mr. Jalil Abbas Jilani, Former Foreign Secretary delivered a lecture on Pakistan’s Challenges and Opportunities in Emerging World Order. In the second session of the day, Air Chief Marshal Sir Brian Burridge (Retd), CEO Royal Aeronautical Society, UK delivered a talk on Emergent Technology Debate, whereas, Lieutenant Colonel Lyle Holt, Director Plan Jericho, Royal Australian Air Force gave a presentation on The Growth of Technologies. Dr Filippo Neri Leonardo, President VirtuaLabs SrL, Italy talked about Weapons of the Future. The last speaker of the session was Colonel Dr. John Andreas Olsen, Norwegian Defence Attaché UK & Aviation Security Expert, who spoke on The Future of Airpower.

A large number of renowned international and national experts and analysts along with high ranking defence and civil officials attended this seminar.