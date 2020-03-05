Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Wednesday proposed the name of Lahore High Court jJustice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi for elevation to the apex court.

In this regard, a meeting of the Judicial Commission was held at the Supreme Court building which was presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed. Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Maqbool Baqir, former judge Justice Dost Muhammad, Federal Minister of Law and Justice Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem, and the representative of Pakistan Bar Council participated in it. The position in the top court remains vacant after the retirement of former chief justice Asif Saeed Khosa.

Justice Naqvi is currently, the third senior-most LHC judge and is known for his expertise in criminal law. In case of elevation, he will work as the Supreme Court judge till August 31, 2025.