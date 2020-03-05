Share:

KHYBER DISTRICT - Khyber Super League Cricket Tournament has been started here at Konj ground, Landi Kotal. The inauguration ceremony was organised by the Konj Sports Committee. Chief guest MPA Shafiq Sher Afridi, number of local cricketers and fans were present on the occasion. According to organisers Bilal Afridi and Salahuddin Afridi, total seven teams, one from each branch of Zakha Khel tribe, are taking part in the second edition of the competition, which will run for two weeks. Speaking on the occasion, chief guest MPA Shafiq said that talented cricketers are available in local youth community, but they only require proper support. He added that Pakistan cricket team bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is the best example, who played for a local club and then qualified for the national team. The organisers said that the tournament is being conducted without sponsorship with the purpose to divert attention of the youngsters from narcotics to sports activities. After the ceremony, first match of the tournament was played between Afridi XI and Bom Bom Azam Club, which was won by Afridi XI by 21 runs.