ISLAMABAD-It is a well known fact that writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has a problem with women. According to him, he calls out the ‘bad’ women in the society and is often heard making misogynist notes. This time the veteran writer has invited immense wrath from Pakistanis and celebrities after blatantly abusing one of his fellow panelists in a live television show. He made the most derogatory statements towards the woman guest analyst Marvi Sarmid who also happens to be a well-known feminist, activist and analyst. After all this, showbiz actress Mahira Khan reacted to it on social media and said: “I am shocked at what I have just heard and seen!! Sick to the core. This same man who abused a woman on tv is revered and given project after project because of what? We are as much to blame if not more for perpetuating this thinking.”