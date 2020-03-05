Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reviewing 346 schemes of Rs16.87 billion going on in five districts of Larkana division directed the elected representatives to give ownership to the development works so that their quality and timely completion could be ensured.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Nisar Khuhro, Syed Nasir Shah, Shabir Bijarani, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairman P&D M. Waseem, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, concerned secretaries, commissioner and DIG Larkana division, MNAs and MPAs of the concerned districts and other concerned.

The development schemes of the districts of Larkana division reviewed in the meeting are as follows:

Larkana: In Larkana district 109 schemes of Rs5.71 billion development schemes are going on against which Rs2.92 billion or 51 percent of funds have been released while the expenditures are 1.63 billion have been utilized which are 56 percent of the releases.

There are 16 schemes of Rs145.4 million for which 100 percent funds have been released and would be completed by the end of this financial year. The other 16 schemes for which 83 percent funds have been released would be completed.

There are 35 district specific schemes of Rs2.65 billion against which 1.56 billion have been released and their progress is 69 percent. The chief minister directed the deputy commissioner and locally elected people to give them ownership and get them completed.

Kamabar-Shdadkot: In Kambar-Shahdadkot 70 development schemes are in progress have been launched forRs3.21 billion against which Rs2.1 billion or 66 percent funds have been released while the expenditures are Rs1.45 billion which is 69 percent of the total releases.

There are nine schemes of Rs113.63 million for which total funds have been released and are expected to be completed by the end of current financial year. There are 17 other schemes of Rs1.12 billion for which funds in two equal instalments are being released.

The progress of these schemes is 62 percent and they are also likely to be completed by the end of May, 2020. The 21 district specific schemes of Rs1.37 billion have a progress of 80 percent, therefore the chief minister directed their completion by end of December 2020. Shikarpur: In Shikarpur 44 schemes of Rs2.05 billion are in progress against which Rs1.11 billion or 54 percent funds have been released while the utilization is Rs674.05 million which come to 60 percent of the total releases.

There are two schemes of Rs3.51 million for which 100 percent funds have been released and nine other schemes of Rs612.13 million for which 83 percent funds have been released. The chief minister directed finance department to release the reaming funds so that these 11 schemes could be completed by end o June, 2020.

Jacobabad: Jacobabad district has 53 on-going schemes of Rs3.08 billion against which Rs2.17 billion or 71 percent funds have been released while the expenditures are Rs1.41 billion or 65 percent.

The chief minister said that out of 53 schemes 36 schemes would be completed during the current financial year. The remaining 17 schemes of Rs438.57 million are new for which 26.14 million have been released but expenditures are nil. Therefore, the chief minister directed the P&D department to complete these schemes in the next financial year.

Kashmore-Kandhkot: In Kashmore-Kandhkot 70 schemes of Rs2.82 billion are on-going against which Rs1.48 billion or 52 percent funds have been released while the expenditures are Rs910.734 million or 61 percent.

There are 12 schemes of Rs121.53 million for which 100 percent funds are being released while funds of 16 schemes are being released in two installments so that 28 schemes can be completed by the end of this year. There are 29 on-going district specific schemes of Rs1.4 billion which would also be completed by the end of December.