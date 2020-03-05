Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi chaired 42nd meeting of Board of Governors of Bahria University at Islamabad. A detailed briefing was given to the Board on progress of various ongoing projects, with special reference to growth and diversification in academic disciplines, infrastructure enhancement, budget and new initiatives of academic and non-academic areas. Chief of the Naval Staff being the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Board of Governors, appreciated the efforts for focusing on students’ grooming through academic teachings and its core values of integrity, creativity and excellence. Prior to the Board meeting, Admiral Abbasi also inaugurated new academic facilities at the university’s Islamabad campus including Academic Block, Bahria Innovation Centre and Chinese Language Lab. He appreciated the academic benchmarks being raised in the university aligned with its strategic vision and mission. Innovation Center at Bahria University aims to provide inclusive support and facilities to all its components for a state-of-the-art Center to foster networking for its startups, SME’s and Commercial Research, including Maker space, Startup Factory, Accelerators & Industrial offices, Research Centers and Training & Capacity Building Space. Varsity has also established Chinese Language Lab with Chinese instructors for understanding the language through cultural knowledge. Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing was also present during the inaugural session. The ambassador lauded the efforts of Bahria University for providing versatile academic opportunities to the students.