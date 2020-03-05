Share:

ISLAMABAD - A six-member team of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation visited the Line of Control yesterday to get first-hand knowledge about the loss of lives and properties caused by the indiscriminate firing of the Indian forces.

Pakistan briefed the OIC team on the India aggression along the LoC, an official statement said. The six-member delegation is headed by OIC Secretary General’s representative on Kashmir and Assistant Secretary General Yousaf Bin Muhammad Al-Zabeay.

“The delegation was given briefing over the latest situation at LoC in Chakothi. The authorities have also informed the OIC members about escalating tensions in occupied Kashmir due to the Indian government’s continuous human rights violations,” the statement added.

The OIC delegation is visiting Pakistan from March 2 to March 6 2020. The special envoy Al-Zabeay’s visit is of particular significance in the backdrop of India’s unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, 2019 and the strong message on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute contained in the resolutions and communiqués of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers and Summit meetings.

The OIC extended its steadfast support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the inalienable right to self-determination. The OIC has a dedicated Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir since 1994.

Since August 5, 2019, the OIC has remained actively seized of the deteriorating situation in held Kashmir. The OIC and its human rights body, Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission, have issued several statements condemning India’s actions and reiterating their principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir has met twice since 5 August 2019. The Communiqué issued by the Contact Group’s meeting in New York at the Ministerial level reflected OIC’s strong commitment to the Kashmir cause.

Under its Standing Mechanism to monitor human rights situation in held Kashmir, the IPHRC also held an unprecedented ‘Open Discussion’ on the worsening situation in occupied Kashmir in November 2019.

“The Kashmiris and the people of Pakistan value OIC’s role in espousing the cause of Jammu and Kashmir at the international level,” said the statement.

Last day, Ambassadir Yousef M. Al Dobeay had said OIC members were united on the issue of Kashmir and endorsed Pakistan’s stance.

Al Dobeay said the resolution of both Kashmir and Palestine issues stood at the top of the agenda of OIC. “The issue of Kashmir is very close to our heart and all members are on same page on its resolution. The OIC has always strongly supported the resolution of Kashmir issue,” he said.

The OIC envoy also held separate meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Qureshi and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood. He assured OIC’s support on the Kashmir issue.

Pakistan is also working to host the next regular session of the OIC to in Islamabad. Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said talks were on for a special session of the OIC on Kashmir in Islamabad. “Work is underway in this regard. Pakistan desires the next regular session of the OIC takes place in Islamabad,” she said.