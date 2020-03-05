Share:

The Special Representative of the OIC Secretary General on Kashmir, Yousaf Al Dobeay has demanded of the Indian government to revoke 5th August steps in the occupied Kashmir, lift curfew and siege and restore fundamental human rights of the Kashmiris.

Talking to news men in Muzaffarabad after meeting AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, he said the OIC has always advocated to resolve this longstanding issue in line with UN Security Council's resolutions and peaceful political settlement to ensure durable peace in South Asia.

He also demanded implementation of the recommendations of the UN Human Right Council's reports 2018 and 2019 and resolve the humanitarian issues in the occupied Kashmir.