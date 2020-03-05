Share:

ISLAMABAD - Opposition wants PTI’s government to clarify its recent decision of not passing on the full impact of declining oil prices in international market to the masses instead increased the petroleum levy to enhance revenues.

The federal government has reportedly increased over hundred per cent rate of petroleum levy on various oil products to raise additional revenue of nearly Rs 40billion by June30.

PML-N senior MNA Mian Javed Latif, talking to The Nation, said the parliamentary opposition factions would jointly seek the reasons from government for not passing real impact of decrease in oil prices as per international market.

Fed govt had doubled the petroleum levy to make Rs 40b additional revenue

“The international market has decreased the petroleum prices up to thirty percent, whereas the country witnessed only four percent decrease,” said senior opposition lawmaker, mentioning that they would raise it in upcoming national assembly session. “We (Opposition) will submit call-attention notice on this inequality to discuss it on the floor of the hose,” said PML-N’s lawmaker. Other opposition party’s member said the government had not reduced the petroleum products prices as it went down in global market. The government had reduced the prices of oil products up to Rs7 per litre for the month of March.

The government, according to the notification, had decreased the prices of each petrol and High Speed Diesel by Rs5 per litre. Similarly, prices of Kerosene oil and Light Diesel oil have also reduced by Rs7 per litre each. The opposition parties, they said, will also walkout from the proceedings of the house in protest. President has summoned the upcoming session of national assembly on next Monday (9th March).

The upcoming session will continue for around two weeks to mainly discuss coronavirus issue.