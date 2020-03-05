Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday assured full support to Iran to fight the Coronavirus.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi telephoned his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif and expressed condolences over the deaths due to the epidemic.

“Both the ministers pledged to fight Coronavirus together,” said an official statement.

Qureshi also shared the concerns expressed by Javad Zarif on violence against the Muslims in India.

Iran Foreign Minister Zarif had earlier condemned the ongoing wave of organised violence against Muslims in India. Javad Zarif had urged the Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing and protection of all Indians.