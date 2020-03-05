Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said that Pakistan attached great significance to its ties with Egypt and wanted to further expand the relations in the area of trade, culture and defence.

He was talking to the outgoing Ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan, Ahmed Mohamed Fadel Yacoub, who paid a farewell call on him here.

The President emphasized the need for frequent high level interactions between the two sides.

He commended the government of Egypt for taking cognizance of the dire human rights violation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.