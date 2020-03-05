Share:

Pakistan has urged for ensuring fair regional representation in a reformed UN Security Council by adding more non-permanent seats.

Taking part in debate on this issue, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Munir Akram said equitable representation has been the primary impulse behind all Security Council reform efforts.

He said India, Brazil, Germany and Japan have shown no flexibility in their campaign for expanding the Security Council by 10 seats while Italy Pakistan-led Uniting for Consensus group strongly opposes any additional permanent members.

Ambassador Akram said the additional 10-11 seats in an expanded Security Council should be distributed on the basis of the number of member states from each of the traditionally recognized regions in the UN.