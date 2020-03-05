Share:

LAHORE - Pebble Breaker and The PBG Risala recorded contrastive triumphs in the Zameen National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2020 matches played here at Lahore Polo Club on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, Pebble Breaker beat Olympia/Technimen by 8-6. From Pebble Breaker, Juan Cruz Losada contributed with a quartet while Ahmed Ali Tiwana hammered a hat-trick and Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa scored one goal. From Olympia/Technimen, Hissam Ali Hyder fired in five goals while Abdul Rehman Monnoo struck one.

Hissam provided 1-0 lead to Olympia by converting a field goal in the beginning of the first chukker but Pebble Breaker then bounced back well and hammered a hat-trick of goals - one each by Losada, Ahmed Tiwana and Mohsin Khosa - to gain 3-1 edge. The second chukker was fully dominated by Olympia as they hammered a hat-trick of goals through Hissam to get back 4-3 lead.

Olympia converted one more goal in the beginning of the third chukker to enhance their lead to 5-3. Losada and Ahmed then fired in a field goal each to level the score at 5-all. The only goal of the fourth chukker was converted by Pebble Breaker through Ahmed to have 6-5 lead. Abdul Rehman Monnoo then smashed in an equaliser in the beginning of the fifth chukker to make it 6-all. After that, Losada thrashed two back-to-back goals to guide Pebble Breaker to an 8-6 triumph.

In the second match of the day, The PBG Risala outpaced Guard Group/Artema Medical by 12-6. Nicholas A Recaite played superb polo and smashed in superb six goals from PBG while Hamza Mawaz Khan hammered a hat-trick, Raja Mikael Sami a brace and Lt Col Rabnawaz Tiwana one goal. From Guard Group/Artema Medical, Raja Temur Nadeem thrashed three goals while Taimur Ali Malik banged in a brace and George Meyrick converted one. PBG were off to flying start as they converted a quartet - three by Nicholas and one by Hamza - to have 4-0 lead while Raja Temur hit one for Guard Group to make it 4-1. Guard Group dominated the second chukker by scoring two goals through Raja Temur to reduce the margin to 4-3.

In the third chukker, PBG prevailed over Guard Group as they slammed in four goals against one by Guard Group to take 7-5 lead. Nicholas struck two goals while Hamza and Mikael one goal each for PBG while George Meyrick hit one for Guard Group. The fourth and fifth chukkers were identical to each other as PBG smashed in a brace each in both the chukkers while Guard Group converted one goal each as PBG won the match by 12-6.