KARACHI - With the confirmed five coronavirus cases in Pakistan, the national flag-career (PIA) has launched an awareness campaign in international flights to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

According to details, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) distributed health cards among passengers after govt made submission of health declaration form mandatory for all passengers.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is taking precautionary measures by spraying different areas of the Jinnah International Airport to prevent spreading of coronavirus in the country.

Anti-germs spray is being carried out around the planes and luggage of passengers coming from around. The boarding bridge, runway, cargo and other areas were also sprayed.

The spray was also made at domestic and international lounges while it has been made mandatory for all officials working at airports to wear the mask.

Earlier on Feb 29, the CAA instructed all airport managers to collect data of passengers on a daily basis, including information about passengers travelling during peak hours and those arriving from Iran and China.

They are required to ensure availability of a number of health counters, thermal scanners, and guns at their respective locations besides checking their serviceability and calibration.

The top airport officials have been further directed to ensure disinfection/fumigation of the immigration areas on a regular basis as well as availability and proper supervision of health personnel.