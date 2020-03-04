Share:

Islamabad-Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed to expedite the process of privatisation of various government organisations and state-owned properties in the country.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad, the prime minister ordered the authorities concerned that Inter-ministerial coordination should be improved to facilitate privatisation process in an effective manner.

Imran Khan said that privatisation of non-profit organizations and un-utilized properties are in the best interest of the country.

The Privatisation Division secretary briefed the prime minister about the progress on privatisation of various government institutions and properties.

The meeting was told that process of privatisation of seven institutions and properties would be completed this year and that include two RLNG power plants, SME Bank, Services International Portal Lahore, Jinnah Convention Centre Islamabad and 27 government land. The prime minister was told the seven transactions would be completed by May and June by this year.

The prime minister directed that all possible effort must be done to complete the process of privatisation in the stipulated time frame.

He said in this context inter-ministerial coordination should be further improved so that quick action to be taken on all unresolved affairs and all hurdles could be removed.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Privatisation Mian Mohammad Soomro, Finance Advisor Dr Abdul Hafiz Shaikh, Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor on Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Privatisation Division secretary and senior officials.