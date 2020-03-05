Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) delegation – comprising former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal and Marriyum Aurangzeb – will call on Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leadership in Karachi on Thursday (today).

The PML-N leaders termed the tour as party visit. The delegation will reach Mazar-e-Quaid (Quaid’s Mausoleum) from airport in the form of a rally to offer fateha.

The PML-N leadership will then arrive at the MQM-P head office in Bahadurabad where they will meet MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and others. The sitting holds vital significance under the current circumstances.