KARACHI - As many as 44 accused were arrested by police during last 24 hours from different parts of the megalopolis for their alleged involvement in various crimes. The West Zone Police apprehended 41 including drug peddlers, gutka/mawa sellers, absconder and others, according to West zone police. The police recovered pistol, rounds, hashish, mobile phones and cash from their possession.

Meanwhile Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) arrested three from Gulshan and Lyari and recovered two lifted motorbikes from their possession.

AVLC Gulshan team nabbed a gang of two motorbike lifters namely Dilawar Khan s/o Akbar Khan and Javed s/o Hussain Ali and recovered a stolen motorcycle bearing registration number KNG-2663 lifted from the jurisdiction of Kalakot police station. The accused have never been arrested earlier.

The AVLC Lyari team arrested a habitual motorbike lifter and street criminal Younas s/o Abu Alam and recovered a motorcycle lifted from the limits of Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station on January 13, 2019. The arrested is a habitual criminal who has been arrested earlier also. The motorcycle bearing registration number KEW-2813 and a pistol was also recovered from his possession. Cases against arrested have been registered and further investigations are underway.