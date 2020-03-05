Share:

KABUL - A protest demonstration was held at the road leading to Indian embassy at Wazir Akbar Khan here on Wednesday against the anti-Muslims attacks in New Delhi and Indian Prime Minister Narindera Modi government.

The participants of the demonstration were carrying banners in support of the oppressed Indian Muslims and condemned the ongoing brutalities by the Modi regime.

The local police, however, intercepted and stopped the protesters from proceeding to the Indian embassy.

On the occasion, the speakers highlighted the Indian atrocities against Muslims, demolishing mosques and demanded of the Afghanistan government to sever diplomatic ties with India.