Share:

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of Roads & Local Government Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 2,875.055 million.

These schemes were approved in the 38th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2019-20 presided over the Chairman P&D Board Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh. Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord) Javed Latif, Planning Officer Coordination Muhammad Rashid and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included as Construction of Flyover at Nadirabad Phatak to Industrial Estate, Multan at the cost of Rs. 2,841.715 million and Development of Prospective Master Land Use Plan for Tehsil Level Cities in the Punjab (PC-II) at the cost of Rs. 33.340 million.