PIEDMC to establish its own 32MW grid station

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) has decided to establish its own 32-megawatt grid station in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park to cater the needs of industrial units to be setup in the early stage. The said park has already been provided electricity load of 1.2 megawatts, enabling local or foreign firms to setup production units. Work is underway on construction of road infrastructure, sewerage, water supply, multipurpose common facility centre and laying of underground electricity cables.

PSX loses 293 points

ISLAMABAD, (APP): The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 38,906.4 points as compared to 39,199.68 points on the last working day with negative change of 293.28 points (0.75%).A total of 186,985,760 shares were traded compared to the trade 225,275,610 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs7.381 billion as compared to Rs8.763 billion during last trading day. As many as 347 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market on Wednesday, out of which 118 recorded gain and 211 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were, Maple Leaf with a volume of 23,360,500 shares and price per share of Rs26.4, Hascol Petrol with a volume of 19,240,500 and price per share of Rs20.73 and Bank of Punjab with a volume of 15,941,000 and price per share of Rs11.60. The Colgate Palm recorded the maximum increase of Rs129.99 per share, closing at Rs2249.99 while Unilever Foods was runner up with the increase of Rs90 per share, closing at Rs7400. Philip Morris Pak recorded maximum decrease of Rs 158.04 per share, closing at Rs2100 whereas Bhanero Tex decreased by Rs69.99 per share closing at Rs930.

Gold price jumps

ISLAMABAD (APP): The price of 24 karat gold jumped up by Rs 1950 per tola on Wednesday and was traded at Rs94,100 against Rs92,150, Karachi Sarafa Association reported. Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed increase of Rs 1671 and was traded at Rs80,675 as compared to Rs79,004 during last trading day. The price of per tola silver remained stable at Rs 1000 whereas that of 10 gram silver also remained unchanged at Rs 857.33.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold appreciated by $42 and was traded at $ 1638 against $1596, Karachi Sarafa association reported.