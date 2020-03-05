Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Railways on Wednesday announced to reduce fares by 25 percent on specific trains. According to a notification, the Pakistan Railways on the advice of Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed has reduced the fares on 21 express trains. As per the fare schedule, 25 percent reduction has been made in fares of AC business class and AC standard class and it will be only applicable on advance booking. The reduction in train fares will be applicable from March 9 to May 8, reads the notification.