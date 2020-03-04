Share:

Rawalpindi-Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has given an official approval for a grand operation against illegal housing societies in Murree. The operation will commence in second week of March 2020 and will continue on a daily basis.

RDA has also sought help from City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas to tackle any possible resistance on part of owners/managements of illegal housing societies during operation. In order to stop construction of illegal commercial/residential buildings in its jurisdiction, the RDA has also launched the process of building inspection.

Director General (DG) RDA Ammara Khan said this during an exclusive chat with The Nation at her office here on Wednesday. She was also accompanied by Director Admin and Finance Khalid Goraya on the occasion.

DG said she along with her team has announced a Jihad against the growth of illegal housing societies under the domain of RDA. She said the building control department of RDA is going to launch a grand operation against the illegal housing societies in Murree.

Under this crackdown, Ammara Khan said the gates, offices and four walls of all housing societies declared illegal would be bulldozed and the owners would also be arrested and cases will be filed against them. She mentioned the advertisement boards displayed by them all over the district would be removed.

“I have personally approached CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas to avail service of heavy contingent of police to tackle any resistance during the operation and he has agreed for helping RDA in this regard,” DG informed. She was of view that RDA magistrate would also monitor the operation in hilly area.

She said currently dozens of housing societies have been declared as illegal in Murree and the owners and managements are stealing money from citizens and strict action would be taken them.

DG RDA Ammara Khan advised the investors and general public to avoid purchasing land in the housing societies declared illegal by the RDA.