Plastic goods worth Rs1.5m burnt to ashes as godown catches fire

Gujranwala - A plastic godown caught fire burning to ashes goods worth millions of rupees here in Arsal Colony Gujranwala. It was reported that fire had erupted due to short circuiting. Rescue 1122 team extinguished the fire after two hours hectic efforts. Godown owner Nisar Ahmed said plastic goods worth Rs1.5 million had been burnt in the incident.

CIA busts two gangs, recovers Rs2.2m, 10 bikes

Gujranwala - CIA police claimed to have busted two dacoit gangs, arresting 10 accused and also recovering cash and stolen goods worth millions of rupees from them. DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar said that accused Moeen, Iftikhar, Muhammad Imran, Shahbaz, Faisal, Ali Raza, Amjad, Akmal, Sohail and Maroof were members of dacoit gangs and involved in dozens of dacoity and theft incidents. He said police parties had recovered Rs2.2 million cash, 10 motorcycles and illegal arms from them.

Woman dies in road mishap

Gujranwala - A woman was killed and her husband sustained injuries when their motorcycle collided with a bus near Nandipur, Gujranwala. Reportedly, Abdul Rehman along with his wife Safia was going on a motorcycle when near Nandipur a bus hit their bike. Safia died on the spot while Abdul Rehman was shifted to DHQ hospital in injured condition.