LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) member provincial assembly, Sumaira Komal on Wednesday tendered a resolution to initiate a crackdown on stray dogs across the province. The resolution, tendered in the Punjab assembly had pleaded that stray dogs had become a menace in the province and the constant increase in their population could be dangerous for the well-being of people given the recent surge in dog-bite cases across the country. The resolution urged for an operation against stray dogs in all the districts of Punjab.