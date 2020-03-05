Share:

KARACHI - Two ships, Maersk Seletar and CSAV Tyndall carrying containers took berths at Qasim international Container Terminal on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, five more ships, MOL Globe, Star Monica, Jens Oldendorff, BT Tulip and Gas Husky with Containers, Coal, LNG and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, Palm Kernel, Project Cargo, Mogas and Vegetable oil respectively.

Out of them, a gas tanker Wembley sailed out to sea from FOTCO on Wednesday morning, while two more ships, bulk cargo carrier Tiger Jilin and edible oil carrier Silver Muna are expected to sail from PIBT and LCT on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo handling during last 24 hours stood at 187,574 tonnes,comprising 168,783 tonnes Imports cargo and 18,791 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 5,235 Containers (4,246 TEUs Imports and 989 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Seven ships, MOL Globe, Star Monica, Jens Oldendroff, BW Tulip, Gas Husky, Tiger Glory and Al-Soor-II carrying containers, Coal, LNG, LPG, Palm oil and Diesel oil are expected take berths at QICT, PQEPT, PIBT, PGPCL, EVTL, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Tuesday.

3rd March-2020, while two more container vessels CMA CGM Titus and Maersk Brooklyn are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.