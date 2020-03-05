Share:

ISLAMABAD - Commander Somali Air Force Brigadier General Mohamed Sheikh Ali on Wednesday visited Pakistan Air Force Headquarters, Islamabad.

On his arrival, the distinguished guest was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force, according to a press release issued by the PAF. The guest was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the PAF. Later, he called on the Air Chief in his office. Various matters of professional cooperation and mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting. Commander Somali Air Force lauded the glorious history of Pakistan Air Force and also acknowledged the endeavours made by the PAF in modernisation and indigenisation of its fleet in recent years.