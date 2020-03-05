Share:

LAHORE - The United Nations has approached the Indian Supreme Court to challenge the controversial Citizenship Law.

According to media reports, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet informed Indian mission in Geneva that it has filed an intervention application urging the Indian Supreme Court to make the UN body a third party in the petitions on the issue.

Meanwhile, in the regular briefing at UN Headquarters in New York, spokesman of UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said the United Nations is following the situation closely. He underscored the need for Indian security forces to show restraint and to allow the protestors to demonstrate peacefully.