TEHRAN - Iran reported 15 new deaths on Wednesday from coronavirus, with 586 additional cases, bringing the overall death toll to 92. “The number of confirmed new cases in the past 24 hours is 586,” health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a televised news conference. He said that the total number of those infected has risen to 2,922. “Fifteen (people) have unfortunately lost their lives,” he said. Iran has scrambled to halt the rapid spread of the virus, shutting schools and universities, suspending major cultural and sporting events, and cutting back on work hours. Its high-ranking government officials including the country’s emergency services chief Pirhossein Kolivand and original deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi had also contacted the virus. The virus also claimed the life of Mohammad Mirmohammadi, 72, a member of the Expediency Council, which advises Iran’s supreme leader. The number of coronavirus infections in the world rose to 93,108 — including 3,201 deaths — across 81 countries and territories as of 9am (GMT) Wednesday.