ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser stated
that Youth-led innovative and market disruptive agricultural startups offered a promising
pathway to transform
conventional Pakistan’s
agricultural sector into
globally aligned competitive agriculture.
He expressed these
views in a meeting with
the founders of various
agricultural start-ups
who briefed a panel of
the National Assembly
on path-breaking innovative agricultural businesses.
The speaker urged the
government to facilitate
and scale up the quality
agricultural start-ups as
they were engines of rural and agricultural development. He also urged
the need to create an enabling environment for
private sector to lead the
diffusion and transfer of
agricultural technology, and raising Pakistan’s
agro-productivity and export competitiveness.
The founders of various agri start-ups who
attended the meeting
were winners of recently
held competition on innovations in agriculture,
food security, and nutrition. The agri start-ups
were supported by TiE
Islamabad chapter headed by Ms Sara Hashwani.
The members of the National Assembly Special
Committee on Agricultural Products highly appreciated the innovations
brought about by agri
start-ups and stressed
that given the rapid expansion of Pakistan’s
population and immense
stress on Pakistan’s natural resources, high-tech
driven sustainable agriculture and food security
system offered immense
potential to meet Pakistan’s food security.
MNA Syed Fakhar
Imam stated that seven decades of bad governance and relegation
of agriculture to secondary priorities has inhibited Pakistan’s progress in
realising full agricultural
potential.
Dr Fehmida Mirza, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination urged
the members of the National Assembly Special
Committee on Agricultural Products and founders
of agri start-ups to pay
specific attention to the
problems of smallholder farmers and women
who continue to be constrained by significant
barriers including fragmented landholdings,
lack of access to credit, information and technology and exploited by middlemen.