LAHORE A team of City District Government on Wednesday sealed 19 steel mills, situated in Northern Lahore on account of violating environment laws by using substandard fuel and rubber tyres as fuel which were causing pollution. During a grand operation, headed by District Officer (DO) Environment Tariq Zaman sealed Mirza Sharif Steel Mills, Haji Maqsood Steel Mills, Liaqat Steel Mills, Karamat Steel Mills, H.K Steel Mills, Usman Steel Mills situated at Momanpura and Shahid Imtiaz Steel Mills, Ilyas Steel Mills, Ishfaq Steel Mills Jahangir Steel Mills, Barkat Steel Mills Gulzar Steel Mills, Ishtiaq Steel Mills situated at Bhainy Road Shadipura. The team also sealed Akram Steel Mills Lakhodair Road, Hameed Drum Cutting Works Momanpura, Tahir Mehmood Steel and Neel manufacturing Unit, Shahid Steel and Neel Manufacturing, Naeem Steel Mills and Ahmad Ali Steel Mills.