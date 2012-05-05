

LONDON - A London publisher is to issue a collection of translated poems by members of the Afghan Taliban, despite criticism that it is promoting propaganda by Britain’s enemies in the ten-year Afghan war. Poetry of the Taliban, to be issued by Hurst and Co on May 17, brings together over 200 poems, most of them published on the Afghan militia’s website over the last decade. The book’s editors say it will “provide a fascinating insight into the minds and hearts of these deeply emotional people”, covering subjects such as love and family as well as warlike topics including drones and night raids.The anthology taps into a “rich and ancient tradition of epic poetry celebrating resistance to foreign invasion and occupation”, according to the Scottish author William Dalrymple, who has endorsed the book.