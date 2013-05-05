quetta - Female teachers on Saturday took out a protest rally in Quetta, threatening to boycott elections if their demands were not met. Teachers’ leaders said female teachers were facing serious threats from banned outfits against performing duties at polling stations in different parts of the province.

They complained the government, instead of providing them with security, had resorted to pressure tactics by arresting teachers for their refusal to perform assigned election duties.

They said they had presented the charter of demands to the government containing eight clauses and one of their demands included Rs0.5 million life insurance and pick-and-drop facility to teachers discharging duties at polling stations. They threatened to boycott elections, if their demands were not met.

The protesting teachers rallied from the directorate of education under the banner of Allied Female Teachers’ Association amid slogans for acceptance of their demands.