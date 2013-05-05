

islamabad -





Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry has said that the lawyers’ movement made the people understand the importance of the constitution, rule of law and independence of judiciary, and now nobody can now bring any provisional constitutional order.

He said, “The movement… has woken up a whole generation of Pakistanis who were put to sleep.” The broader aspect of the movement is that it has led the people to dream for a state where fairness is the order of the day and raised hope for a just social order, he added.

The chief justice was speaking at the certificate awarding ceremony to young lawyers, hailing from Rawalpindi Division, who attended two one-week training courses on ‘Continuing Legal Education’ arranged by the Federal Judicial Academy in collaboration with Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan.

“The judicial hierarchy at key level was disrupted by unconstitutional and arbitrary acts of an individual. It was blatant and sheer disregard to all norms of fairness and values. It was for the first time in the legal and judicial history of Pakistan that the lawyers reacted sharply and came on the roads.”

The objective of the lawyers’ movement was to restore the independence of judiciary, the CJ said. “The novelty of this movement was that it was not politically led; rather, the politicians followed and joined, while the media also fully supported the movement.”

The chief justice said that at the global stage, the concept of inter-professional education is evolving rapidly. Under this concept, educators and learners from two or more professions or foundational disciplines jointly create and foster a collaborative learning environment. “We have applied the same concept in these two training courses of lawyers at the academy.”

The courses included topics ‘Professional Ethics, Intricacies in Recording of Evidence, Constitutional Jurisdiction, Civil & Criminal Appeals & Revisions, Cyber Crime Laws, Murder Reference, Medical Jurisprudence & other Forensics, and Bar Bench Relationship and Legal Writing’, he said.

The CJ said that keeping all these objectives in mind, establishment of a Federal University of Law and Judicial Administration (FULJA) is in the offing, as it was felt essential to create internationally compatible environment in Pakistan for promotion of justice and rule of law at regional and international sphere and to strengthen the quality of legal profession.

“When we trace evolution of modern legal profession in the subcontinent, it dates back to the year 1672 when first British Court was established in Mumbai. For some time gender discrimination prevailed in legal practice and the women were not allowed to practice law. Today, I can see in this very gathering a good number of lady lawyers in their proper robes which shows that this segment of the society, having accepted the challenges of time, has fully availed the constitutional guaranties.”

Active role of lawyers in society and administration of justice is most important and laudable. “The history shows, however, that eminent lawyers struggled for public good. Even in subcontinent, before the emergence of Pakistan, the members of this community conceived the idea of independence, formation of a separate homeland and materialised the same. So they brought mammoth social change, as a result of which we are now recognised as an independent state and a nation.”

The chief justice said that the common role of a lawyer is to advance lawful interests of his client. He said that a lawyer’s conduct is not only noted in the court or in his office but his role as a law abiding citizen in the society also leaves deep imprints. He advised the participants that they should attain the standards of professional ethics and etiquettes and practice them. “Proper dress and punctuality will add to your personal grace and decorum of the court. You must have skills in the art of Pleading, Drafting, Cross-Examination and Presentation of Arguments.”