ISLAMABAD - The mineral sector, which at present contributes less than one per cent to the national gross domestic product (GDP), can prove to be a catalyst for socio-economic development of the country subject to evolving strategies and policies to optimize its production.

“Currently, we lagged far behind to effectively exploit mineral resources owing to so many reasons including lack of capacity, inadequate capital, proper technical know-how and less expertise of the private sector to venture into the mineral exploration,” Director General Mineral Azhar Khan told APP.

The official was of the view institutes should be opened to impart education in mining disciplines besides arranging regular workshop featuring practical demonstration to hone skills of labour and that its training manuals should be receptive to modern trends to make full use of the country’s mineral resources.

He said there was a need the government mobilize adequate funds and invest more resources to give impetus to exploration activities and help put so many other blocks to exploration for turning around the nation economy.

He said there was vast mineral resources, the development of these resources has been limited to some producing industrial minerals of limestone, rock salt, marble, gypsum and a modest amount of coal for power generation.He said presently National Mineral Policy that was formulated in 1995 with the objective to facilitate private investment in mineral development was under implementation, following taking into consideration the present day’s challenges.

Thus, he said the ministry of petroleum and natural resources launched the National Mineral Policy-2013 after approval from the CCI to enhance the international competitiveness of fiscal regime and to meet the challenges of mining industry. Giving details, the official said the had featured easy access to the data required by investors-digitized geo-database and tenement register or cadastre, industrial capacity building for missing links and research and development activities, measure to encourage local value-addition or benefication of rocks and minerals and local manufacturing of mining machinery, compliance with internationally recognized reporting standards for mineral resources evaluation and estimation and emphasis on infrastructure development etc.

He said the main challenges the policy sought to address revolve around increasing economic contribution, ensuring effective coordination between the federal and provincial institutions, accelerating exploration and development activities and encouraging the private sector investment.

Moreover, he said long-term efforts are required for mapping and interpreting the geology of the related areas, setting standards and undertaking contracted aeromagnetic, geo-chemical and airborne radiometric surveys, conducting national mapping programmes of the earth’s gravitational and magnetic fields.