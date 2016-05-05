islamabad - A division bench of Islamabad High Court yesterday directed anti-terrorism court (ATC) to produce record of the trial of Mumbai attack case on a petition of Federal Investigation Agency wherein the FIA is seeking formation of a local commission to record testimony of the witness who recognised the boat that was allegedly used by the attackers.

The IHC dual bench comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani also issued notices to the seven accused of Mumbai attack including Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi and deferred the hearing in this matter till May 19 for further proceedings.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has filed the petition and challenged an order of ATC judge who dismissed FIA’s application seeking formation of local commission to record testimony of the witness who recognised the boat, the case property, namely ‘Al-Fouz.’

FIA Special Prosecutor Abuzar Pirzada and FIA Deputy Director Waseem Ahmed Ranjha moved the IHC in this matter.

The petitioner informed the court that they had requested the ATC to issue directions to form a commission to examine the witness along with the boat at Karachi Fish Harbour. He stated that the aforesaid boat Al-Fouz was taken into possession by the investigation agency in the presence of a witness who identified the boat as the same one which was used by the suspects. The FIA in its application before the ATC had said that the boat was too big to be produced in the court. Therefore it is necessary to form a commission who may record testimony of the witness in the presence of the boat.

However, the ATC judge turned down the application saying that the prosecutor only said that Al-Fouz is huge but provided no photographs or details of the boat’s measurements. Merely claiming that the boat is huge will not advance the case of the prosecution for issuance of commission for its examination unless reasonable material is brought on record to show that the boat is not portable, the judge also said.

The FIA in its petition has contended before the IHC that the examination of the witness cannot be completed without production of the boat before the court, and it is impossible to tug the boat into the court premises.

The agency further adopted that witness’ testimony and the production of the boat are essential for a just decision in the case, and if not produced, serious prejudice would be caused to the case of prosecution. Therefore, the prosecutor has prayed to the court to set aside the ATC order and order the creation of a local commission.

In the case, it was alleged that Al-Fouz carried Mumbai terror suspects to Indian waters before the 2008 attacks.