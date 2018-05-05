Share:

Rawalpindi - Shehryar Riaz, a former member of provincial assembly (MPA) from PP-12 (now PP-18) in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has left the party and joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) here on Friday.

PTI Chief Imran Khan welcomed the newcomer to the party in a separate meeting at his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad.

Earlier, PTI North Punjab President Amir Kiyani along with other party members and leaders had called on Sheryar Riaz at his residence located on Peshawar Road and discussed matters of mutual understanding.

According to sources, Shehryar Riaz, who was once a diehard leader of PML-N, praised the manifesto of PTI Chief Imran Khan during a meeting with him at Bani Gala.

Talking to The Nation, Shehryar Riaz, the ex-MPA from PP-18, confirmed he had parted ways with PML-N and joined PTI. He said he also held a one to one meeting with PTI Chief Imran Khan at Bani Gala and invited him to address a public gathering in Dhoke Ratta. He said that Imran Khan accepted his invitation.

Shehryar Riaz son of Babu Muhammad Riaz (ex-Nazim UC-2) was born on January 6, 1969 in Rawalpindi. He obtained a BBA degree in 1994 from Texas Southern University, Texas, USA and has experience in Civil Engineering. He also remained a member of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI). He contested general elections in 2002. Later, Shehryar Riaz was again fielded in PP-12 by PML-N in general elections 2008 in which he thrashed two heavy weights opponents Malik Aamir Fida of PPP and Zohaib Afridi belonged to PML-Q and had been elected as MPA. He was also member of Standing Committee on Finance and Sports, a member of Rawalpindi Development Authority, Board of Trustees/Governors and a member of Board of Management, Sasti Roti Scheme, launched by Punjab government.

However, the veteran politician Shehryar Riaz was denied party ticket for contesting general elections 2013 from PP-12 by top leadership of PML-N. This irked his supporters who also agitated against Sharifs. The supporters of Shehryar Riaz, in a unique incident, had staged a protest demo in Pindi and set motorcycle ablaze to vent their anger against Sharifs.