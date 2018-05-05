Share:

Rawalpindi - Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Region has arrested a police officer on charges of taking bribe from a citizen for nabbing the accused of a case registered with Police Station (PS) Wah Cantt, informed sources on Friday.

The accused police officer was identified as Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Shehzad Ali.

A case has also been lodged against ASI with Police Station Anti Corruption Establishment and further investigation is on, sources said.

According to sources, a citizen Usman Yousaf appeared before Circle Officer ACE Rawalpindi Region and tabled an application stating he registered a case against his tenants with PS Wah Cannt.

He added that ASI Shehzad, who was appointed as investigation officer of the case demanded Rs 0.6 million bribe to arrest the accused. After negotiation, the ASI agreed to Rs 25000 and was paid Rs 15000 on 30/4/2018.

He told ACE Circle Officer that ASI is now demanding more money from him.

On this, ACE Circle Officer gave tainted currency notes to applicant to pay the police officer .

In the meanwhile, a team of anti corruption along with area magistrate carried out a raid and caught ASI Shehzad Ali red-handed while collecting the bribe. A case was registered against the accused police officer .